NEXT Weather: Heatwave could bring record high temps for Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A five-day heatwave began Sunday, which could bring new record high temperatures Monday through Wednesday.

If you're looking to find a spot to keep it cool, you're going to have to hit the beach! The coolest spot will be down the shore courtesy of an ocean breeze.

Highs are in the 90s in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, and the mid-to-late-80s at the Jersey Shore.

We had an early September heat wave in 2018 too. Right now, these forecasted temperatures are even higher.

There's not much precipitation expected until late Thursday, where we could see storm chances. There's potential for pop-up storms due to the heat and humidity this week, but chances are low.

Tropical storms causing rip currents, rough surf at beaches

Remnants of Idalia curving toward the north Atlantic and eventually Canadian Maritimes this weekend.

Idalia and Franklin are causing rip currents and rough surf at our beaches this weekend. Be sure to follow lifeguards' orders and posted warnings if you're heading to the beach this Labor Day Weekend.

The National Ocean Service says the best way to escape a rip current is to swim parallel to the shore instead of toward it - rather than tiring yourself out swimming against the current.

Tiny Tumbler

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake took place yesterday Sept. 2 in eastern Berks County near the town of Alburtis.

There was no damage reported.

Fun weather fact, earthquakes that are under a 2.0 are typically called earth shakes.

Where are the tropical storms right now?

Tropical Storm Gert has regenerated and is headed north in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Katia has formed in the eastern Atlantic off Africa. It will move northward and weaken.



Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Hot and humid High 93, Low 67

Monday: Near record heat for Labor Day. High 95, Low 72

Tuesday: Chasing record highs. High 97, Low 74

Wednesday: July feels in September. High 96, Low 75

Thursday: Heat wave continues. High 94, Low 74

Friday: Chance of storms. High 91, Low 73

