Upper Darby shooting during funeral banquet leaves 1 dead, 3 injured: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A shooting in Upper Darby has left one person dead and three others injured on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Long Lane at around 5 p.m. Bullets blew out windows in a building and there were dozens of evidence markers on the street.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other two victims suffered graze wounds, according to police.

The violence hits especially close to home for Kimberly Jones – who lives just around the corner from the scene.

"I just buried my son to gun violence five months ago. So I actually moved in this area because it's calmer, to get away from it," Jones said.

Police say the shooting happened during a funeral banquet and believe it was tied to another shooting in Clifton Heights last Thursday.

"I won't speak to anything with Clifton Heights. I'll just say what we know now is that this is in retaliation from that incident," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. "The funeral was today, and the luncheon was back here at this location on Long Lane."

Police have not identified the person killed in Monday's shooting. Investigators say there were many more people at this event that could have become victims.

"Officers responded and located anywhere from 50 to 100 people at a venue that's up the street there," Bernhardt said

Alim Howell, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, says he also lost a brother to gun violence. He wants to see lawmakers get guns off the street – from the local level all the way to Washington D.C.

"It's really legislation in the Senate, and our congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, they just have to remove the guns off the streets," Howell said.

Police say they're looking for one gunman who was in a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

Investigators have not released any further details on last week's shooting in Clifton Heights.