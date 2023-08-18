Police looking for suspect in Clifton Heights deadly shooting

Clifton Heights, Pa., (CBS) -- Police in Delaware County need help to find a man accused of killing someone Thursday evening in Clifton Heights.

Police say Birchett Lamont King drove away in a newer model of dark gray Dodge Durango.

Police say King is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call Clifton Heights Police.