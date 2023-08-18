Watch CBS News
Local News

Police looking for suspect in Clifton Heights deadly shooting

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police looking for suspect in Clifton Heights deadly shooting
Police looking for suspect in Clifton Heights deadly shooting 00:22

Clifton Heights, Pa., (CBS) -- Police in Delaware County need help to find a man accused of killing someone Thursday evening in Clifton Heights.

Police say Birchett Lamont King drove away in a newer model of dark gray Dodge Durango.

Posted by Clifton Heights Borough Police Department on Friday, August 18, 2023

Police say King is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call Clifton Heights Police.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.