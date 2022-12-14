Union members of Philly POPS approve strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Members of the Philly POPS union have voted to strike, if necessary.

This comes just weeks after management announced plans to dissolve the Philly POPS next year.

According to the union, 95% of Philly POPS players voted to authorize a strike.

The union has accused management of not being transparent about the POPS' financial situation during contract negotiations.

They say the shutdown of the group came as a complete surprise.

In a earlier statement, the Philly POPS said it would continue to honor the terms of its existing contract with the musicians.