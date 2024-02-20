New exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences focuses on rainforest animals

Under The Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest now open at Academy of Natural Sciences

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - No lions, tigers and bears. More like snakes, tarantulas and a sloth are taking over a new exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia.

The exhibit is called "Under The Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest." It focuses on the world of rainforests and the animals that inhabit them.

Immersive animal habitat displays with live animals, including a two-toed sloth, will be a special feature of the exhibition, along with life-size, climbable animal sculptures and other interactive and dynamic components to inspire visitors of all ages.

One of the exhibition's most sought-after animals is a two-toed sloth, Maple.

Maple likes to lie down, eat, and sleep. Visitors get the chance to watch her up close.

CBS News Philadelphia

The install team used branches to create an environment where she could hang, climb, and move from one end of the enclosure to the other.

Other animals onsite for visitors to see and learn about include:

Red-footed tortoises

Boa constrictors

A Short tailed python

A gecko

Corn snakes

Brazilian Black tarantulas

Whites tree frogs and more

The exhibit was created by Little Ray's Exhibitions and runs until Sept. 2.

Tickets are available on the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's website.