Third 'unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, Congress members say
WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — U.S. officials said an "unidentified object" has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that "the object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard." A U.S. official confirmed the shootdown.
U.S. and Canadian authorities earlier Sunday restricted some airspace over the lake as aircraft were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.
Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened.
The U.S. Department of Defense released the following statement Sunday:
Today at 2:42 p.m. ET, at the direction of President Biden, and based on the recommendations of Secretary Austin and military leadership, an F-16 fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in the State of Michigan. Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation. The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery. There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected. North American Aerospace Defense Command detected the object Sunday morning and has maintained visual and radar tracking of it. Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites. We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more.
for more features.