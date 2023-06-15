Watch CBS News
Uber driver shot in North Philadelphia while driving a passenger

By Jan Carabeo, Cherise Lynch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An Uber ride in North Philadelphia ended when a bullet pierced through a window and hit the driver.

It happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. 

Police say a 34-year-old Uber driver was shot in the head.

There was an 18-year-old passenger in the car. She told police she heard gunshots while riding down the 1300 block of Lehigh Avenue. 

The passenger then heard the rear window of the car shatter and the driver was shot. 

The Uber driver drove the vehicle across Broad Street, where it jumped the curb and crashed into a pole. 

The passenger was not injured.

The driver's identity has not been released but he remains in critical condition. 

There is no word on any suspects or a motive for the shooting. 

First published on June 15, 2023 / 6:04 AM

