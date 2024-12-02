U.S. Marshals offer $5k reward for Philadelphia man accused of killing woman whose body was found in park

The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in a Northeast Philadelphia park last month.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Geovanni Otero.

Philadelphia police issued a warrant for murder and other related charges for the 29-year-old's arrest on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Otero already previously had a warrant out for his arrest after violating his parole, police said.

Otero is charged with murdering 29-year-old Melody Rivera, whose body was found partially decomposed in the 900 block of Tustin Road in the city's Fox Chase neighborhood on Thursday, Nov. 7, according to police.

@USMS_Philly is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of Geovanni Otero aka "Gozer". Otero is wanted for the murder of a 29 year-old-female who was found in a shallow grave in Phila. Fox Chase neighborhood last month. Tips can be called to 1-866-865-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/4JEwRdxDPV — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) December 2, 2024

U.S. Marshals described Otero as 5-foot-10, weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos covering the tops of his hands and a dagger tattoo behind his left ear.

Investigators said Otero is last known to have lived in the 5800 block of North Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Fern Rock neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Police Department is also offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The U.S. Marshals Service asks anyone with information about Otero and his whereabouts to call their tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.