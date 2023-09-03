Teen killed in West Philadelphia shooting was person of interest in 12-year-old's murder: sources

Digital Brief: Sept. 3, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old from Upper Darby killed in a West Philadelphia shooting Saturday morning was a person of interest in the murder of Hezekiah Bernard, the 12-year-old found dead in a dumpster in August, police sources said.

Police identified the 16-year-old as Tysheer Shahe Hankinson. He was shot multiple times in his neck, face, left leg and body on the 5400 block of Poplar Street just before 1 a.m., according to police.

Hankinson was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.

Bernard was shot once in the head and his death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Bernard's body was found inside a dumpster in West Philly on Philadelphia Housing Authority property on Aug. 23, police said. His body was wrapped in a comforter, his head in plastic.

Investigators initially believed Bernard was a man in his 20s until his remains were identified.

Police say he was killed at least 24 hours before being found.