Police ID 12-year-old boy found in West Philadelphia dumpster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The body of a 12-year-old who was found in a dumpster on a Philadelphia Housing Authority property has been identified as Hezekiah Bernard, police said Thursday.

Police said Hezekiah was found in a trash can in the rear of a PHA dump truck last week at 56th and Arch Streets in West Philadelphia.

The manner of death is homicide, according to police.

Police have called a 3pm news conference to talk about the investigation. Sources earlier Thursday said they had not identified any suspects in the 12-year-old’s killing. Detectives have not said how the child died. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 31, 2023

Sources told CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden investigators have not identified any suspects in the 12-year-old's killing.

Police will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide more information on the investigation.