Police ID 12-year-old boy found in West Philadelphia dumpster
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The body of a 12-year-old who was found in a dumpster on a Philadelphia Housing Authority property has been identified as Hezekiah Bernard, police said Thursday.
Police said Hezekiah was found in a trash can in the rear of a PHA dump truck last week at 56th and Arch Streets in West Philadelphia.
The manner of death is homicide, according to police.
Sources told CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden investigators have not identified any suspects in the 12-year-old's killing.
Police will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide more information on the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.