Watch CBS News
Local News

Two NJ men arrested after deadly stabbing at HS basketball game

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BREAKING: Trenton basketball game stabbing arrest
BREAKING: Trenton basketball game stabbing arrest 00:25

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Two Trenton men have been arrested for a deadly stabbing last Thursday at a basketball tournament.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, are in custody facing murder charges.

A fight broke out during the game between Trenton and Notre Dame High Schools at CURE arena.

Khalil Glanton was stabbed multiple times and died at the hospital.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.