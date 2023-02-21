Two NJ men arrested after deadly stabbing at HS basketball game

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Two Trenton men have been arrested for a deadly stabbing last Thursday at a basketball tournament.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, are in custody facing murder charges.

A fight broke out during the game between Trenton and Notre Dame High Schools at CURE arena.

Khalil Glanton was stabbed multiple times and died at the hospital.