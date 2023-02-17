Man killed in stabbing at HS basketball game in Trenton: prosecutors

Man killed in stabbing at HS basketball game in Trenton

Man killed in stabbing at HS basketball game in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a high school basketball game in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. during a Mercer County Tournament game between Trenton and Notre Dame High Schools at CURE Insurance Arena on Hamilton Avenue.

Prosecutors said the victim, Khalil Glanton, was stabbed multiple times inside the arena after a fight broke out.

Glanton was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Trenton Superintendent James Earle released a statement Friday morning and said Glanton was a Trenton Central High School alum who graduated in 2019.

No current students were involved in the fight, but everyone involved was warned to stay away from the school.

Additional law enforcement will be present inside the school and around the campus.

"The past two weeks have been traumatic for our TPS family," Earle said. "Students and staff have experienced tragic events happening inside schools, within our community, and watched them unfold across the country."

There's no word about what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

Another fight broke out Thursday night in Cherry Hill during a basketball game between Camden and Eastside. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is aware of both incidents.

"The NJSIAA is monitoring the situations related to yesterday's basketball games in Camden and Mercer County, while awaiting additional information from authorities and all involved schools," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Certainly, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the stabbing victim in Mercer County."