Pennsylvania hospitals welcome first babies of 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New year, new parents!

While we're all entering 2024 with a fresh start, some local couples are starting their year with a new bundle of joy.

One of the first to arrive just minutes into the new year was Matias, born at 12:03 a.m. at the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania.

Another four babies, Leonardo, Emma, Sapphire and La'Dia, were born Monday morning at Pennsylvania Hospital and eight babies born before midnight helped wrap up 2023.

Matias, the first baby born at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in 2024. University of Pennsylvania Health System

At St. Luke's Anderson Campus in Easton, Ashley and Joshua Tillinghast welcomed their baby boy Miles into the world at 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 1. Baby Miles is the hospital system's first baby of the new year.

Little Miles weighs eight pounds, eight ounces, and measures 21 inches long.

Joshua and Ashley Tillinghast with their son Miles, born at 2:52 a.m. on New Year's Day. St. Luke's University Health Network

Happy birthday!