Families of Tuskegee Airmen to be honored by Greater Philadelphia Chapter in Northeast Philly

Tuskegee Airmen families to be honored by Greater Philadelphia Chapter in Northeast Philly

Tuskegee Airmen families to be honored by Greater Philadelphia Chapter in Northeast Philly

Tuskegee Airmen families to be honored by Greater Philadelphia Chapter in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday evening three families of local Tuskegee Airmen will honored by the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military aviators in the U.S. armed forces and were praised for their success in protecting bombers during World War II. They're revered as the Red Tails – nearly 1,000 Black pilots who made history during World War II.

"I think it was the dedication that was bred into them from children and they knew that in order for them to be successful in anything, they had to have that spirit in their heart," Patricia Walker Ellison said.

Ellison is the proud daughter of an original Tuskegee Airmen Captain Wesley Walker.

"The house was always full of laughter but when it came down to business, he got to work," Ellison said.

After serving as a bombardier pilot in World War II, Walker went on to work for the Department of Defense.

He served as the president of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and later died in 2005.

Two years later, in 2007, a group of Tuskegee Airmen were awarded Congressional Gold Medals at a ceremony by the Bush administration.

"Unfortunately they only had medals provided for the Tuskegee Airmen who were well enough to travel and be there in person," Ellison said.

All the family could do was order a medal, which they got a year later.

But now, Walker's family will finally have a ceremony of their own.

Friday evening, the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen will honor Walker and two other families with a replica Congressional Gold Medal.

"It means the recognition that they didn't always get. It means that the history is respected and hopefully the legacy will live on," Ellison said.

The ceremony is being held at 6 pm at the American Heritage Credit Union in Northeast Philadelphia. The mission of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter is to connect with these families. They can help keep the history alive of the esteemed Tuskeegee Airmen.