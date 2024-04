Tuskegee Airmen families to be honored by Greater Philadelphia Chapter in Northeast Philly Several families of local Tuskegee Airmen will honored by the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Friday evening. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military aviators in the U.S. armed forces and were praised for their success in protecting bombers during World War II. They're revered as the Red Tails — nearly 1,000 Black pilots who made history during World War II.