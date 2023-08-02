Watch CBS News
Local News

TUSafe: Temple University launching new campus safety app

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Temple University launching new campus safety app
Temple University launching new campus safety app 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University students will have a new way to stay safe when they return to campus later this month.

The school's Department of Public Safety will launch a new app called TUSafe on Aug. 14.

The app will replace Rave Temple Guardian.

Students can chat with or call campus police to report crimes and access the university's walking escort service.

Meanwhile, the university also unveiled a new secondary athletics logo that features the traditional "T" along with a new owl.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.