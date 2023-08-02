TUSafe: Temple University launching new campus safety app

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University students will have a new way to stay safe when they return to campus later this month.

The school's Department of Public Safety will launch a new app called TUSafe on Aug. 14.

The app will replace Rave Temple Guardian.

Students can chat with or call campus police to report crimes and access the university's walking escort service.

Meanwhile, the university also unveiled a new secondary athletics logo that features the traditional "T" along with a new owl.