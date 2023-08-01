Watch CBS News
Temple University unveils new athletics logo created by graphic design students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University on Tuesday unveiled a new look for its athletics. The university released a secondary logo Tuesday morning that features the traditional "T" along with a new owl.

Graphic design students from the Philadelphia school's Tyler School of Art and Architecture helped create the new logo.

The college's mascots -- Hooter and Stella -- will still be around despite the change.

