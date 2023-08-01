Temple University unveils new athletics logo created by graphic design students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University on Tuesday unveiled a new look for its athletics. The university released a secondary logo Tuesday morning that features the traditional "T" along with a new owl.

Graphic design students from the Philadelphia school's Tyler School of Art and Architecture helped create the new logo.

Created by Owls, for Owls. Today, we’re excited to announce the new Owl Mark! pic.twitter.com/xqxckQEmWY — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 1, 2023

The college's mascots -- Hooter and Stella -- will still be around despite the change.