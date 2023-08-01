Temple University unveils new athletics logo created by graphic design students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University on Tuesday unveiled a new look for its athletics. The university released a secondary logo Tuesday morning that features the traditional "T" along with a new owl.
Graphic design students from the Philadelphia school's Tyler School of Art and Architecture helped create the new logo.
The college's mascots -- Hooter and Stella -- will still be around despite the change.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.