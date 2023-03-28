Graham Slam, Turkey Hill's "most beloved and demanded flavor," is back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies aren't the only thing returning this week, a fan-favorite ice cream flavor is back.

Turkey Hill on Tuesday said "its most beloved and demanded flavor" Graham Slam will be back on store shelves soon.

The Lancaster County company said the ice cream will be at its retail partners, including ShopRite, Giant, Acme, select Walmart stores, Weis and Price Chopper.

"Turkey Hill fans spoke, and we listened," Brittany Smith, director of marketing at Turkey Hill, said in a news release. "After almost daily requests and seeing a highly positive sentiment tied to bringing back our fan-favorite Graham Slam flavor, we couldn't be more excited to do just that -- everyone loves a good comeback, especially when it involves ice cream."

Turkey Hill will celebrate the ice cream's return with a giveaway to fans nationwide who have VIP access. The giveaway is available on the company's website, where you enter trivia to win a VIP prize pack.

The prizes include four tubs of Graham Slam ice cream, which would be shipped in a reusable cooler bag, Turkey Hill said.

Graham Slam was discontinued in 2017 for what Turkey Hill described on Twitter as "a lack of sales," but the flavor was still being sold during Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park.