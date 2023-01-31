TUGSA has indefinite strike, holds rally during meeting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's graduate teaching assistants and research assistants are going on an indefinite strike and will have a rally Tuesday afternoon over better benefits, improved working conditions, and negotiate a living wage according to the release from the Temple University Graduate Students' Association.

The indefinite strike started on Tuesday and TUGSA says the rally will be at 2:30 p.m. during the Board of Trustees meeting outside of Charles Library at the intersection of 13th and Polett Walk.

As of this morning, TUGSA is on strike at @TempleUniv. After bargaining for over a year, Temple still refuses to meet our demands of a living wage, dependent healthcare, longer leave, and better working conditions. We’re ready to bargain: is admin? #TUGSAstrike #TempleUnionMade — TUGSA (@TUGSA_6290) January 31, 2023

"For over a year, our union has been trying to work with administration to negotiate a living wage, better benefits, and improved working conditions," said Bethany Kosmicki, TUGSA Past President and current member of the negotiation team. "Temple's administration has repeatedly ignored our demands, refusing us fair pay, affordable dependent healthcare, and increased parental leave. TAs and RAs are a core function of the University, teaching essential courses and conducting world-class research. We deserve a contract that reflects our value to the University."

The average TA and RA at Temple make $19,500/year, according to TUGSA, and they say TAs and RAs are only provided five days of parental leave.

The release also states the Temple administration has a current proposal that will increase the base salary for graduate employees to just $22,500 by 2026.

TUGSA held a rally last October announcing they would begin a strike authorization vote.