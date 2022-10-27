Temple graduate union plans to begin strike vote

Union wants contract negotiations to resume for Temple University for assistants

Union wants contract negotiations to resume for Temple University for assistants

Union wants contract negotiations to resume for Temple University for assistants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The union representing teaching, graduate and research assistants at Temple University is calling on university officials to resume contract negotiations.

The union known as "TUGSA" held a rally Thursday on Temple's campus to announce they would begin a strike authorization vote. Union members have been working without a contract since Mid- February.

TUGSA says it is fighting for various things including better pay, healthcare, and working conditions.