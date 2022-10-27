Temple graduate union plans to begin strike vote
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The union representing teaching, graduate and research assistants at Temple University is calling on university officials to resume contract negotiations.
The union known as "TUGSA" held a rally Thursday on Temple's campus to announce they would begin a strike authorization vote. Union members have been working without a contract since Mid- February.
TUGSA says it is fighting for various things including better pay, healthcare, and working conditions.
