TSA detects suspicious item in checked bag at University Park Airport: officials

BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police and other officials are looking at a checked bag after a TSA worker detected a suspicious item at the University Park Airport Friday night. A spokesperson from TSA released a statement to CBS News Philadelphia about the incident.

"A suspicious looking item was detected by TSA in a checked bag at University Park Airport. The immediate area was evacuated and a perimeter established. The local police and bomb technicians will be taking a closer look at the bag and its contents. The local police and FBI officials are on site." 

Penn State University Police tweeted that an explosive device team and other responders were on site.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 9:04 PM

