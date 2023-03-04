TSA detects suspicious item in checked bag at University Park Airport: officials

BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police and other officials are looking at a checked bag after a TSA worker detected a suspicious item at the University Park Airport Friday night. A spokesperson from TSA released a statement to CBS News Philadelphia about the incident.

"A suspicious looking item was detected by TSA in a checked bag at University Park Airport. The immediate area was evacuated and a perimeter established. The local police and bomb technicians will be taking a closer look at the bag and its contents. The local police and FBI officials are on site."

Penn State University Police tweeted that an explosive device team and other responders were on site.

The University Park Airport remains closed for now to air traffic and passengers as an explosives device team works to X-ray the suspicious contents of a checked bag that was on a flight to Chicago. No estimate at this time for reopening of airport. — Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) March 4, 2023

The University Park Airport is closed to air traffic and passengers until further notice following the detection of a suspicious package in checked luggage this evening (March 3). An explosives device team and other responders are on site. — Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) March 3, 2023

Earlier today (03/03) a suspicious item was detected in a piece of luggage at the University Park Airport. Out of an abundance of caution, the general passenger terminal was evacuated and the explosives device team is on site. https://t.co/4eHmsjpuRu — Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) March 3, 2023

