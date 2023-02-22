Fire breaks out as crews demolish building in Trevose

TREVOSE, Pa., (CBS) -- A fire broke out Wednesday morning in Bucks County as crews were demolishing a building. Chopper 3 was over the building along Street Road in Trevose, where flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Firefighters responded to the burning building, shortly after 9 a.m.



Investigators say a fuel source that crews weren't aware of ignited a pile of nearby debris.

Officials say the location was previously occupied by Abbott & Cobb but is currently abandoned and unoccupied.

No one was injured.

Street Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Kingston Way and Old Lincoln Highway for approximately two hours.