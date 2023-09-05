Watch CBS News
Phillies place Trea Turner on paternity list; Weston Wilson recalled from Triple-A

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed shortstop Trea Turner on the paternity list ahead of Tuesday night's game vs. the San Diego Padres, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said in a release. 

Weston Wilson was recalled from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to fill Turner's spot on the 28-man roster. 

Turner was named National League Player of the Week Tuesday for his games played from Aug. 28 to Sept 3. He hit .423/.464/1.231 and had a 1.695 OPS with nine runs, one double one triple, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases and six home runs over the six games. 

Over the weekend on Saturday, Turner tied a franchise record with a home run in five straight games. 

On Monday night, Turner extended his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games in a 9-7 win. 

Turner has had a resurgence following Phillies fans giving him a standing ovation at the beginning of August. Last month, Turner hit .324 with nine homers, 26 RBIs, nine doubles and one triple. 

Wilson, who had a memorable debut for the Phillies with a home run in his first at-bat at Citizens Bank Park, has a batting average of .259 and hit 29 homers to go along with 77 RBIs in 112 games for the IronPigs. 

