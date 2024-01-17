Travelers at Philadelphia International exhausted, frustrated as delays and cancelations pile up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The snow has stopped falling across the Philadelphia region — for now — but delays and cancelations at the airport continue.

The disruptions frustrated travelers, including some who said they've been trying to leave for days.

While some flights were taking off, boards were filled with the words most travelers don't want to see: "canceled" and "delayed."

As of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, there were more than 120 delays and dozens of cancelations.

"The cancellations right now are still mostly [flights] coming to PHL. The delays are pretty much even," PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern said.

Shashank Rayapudi and Shiva Dangella are trying to get to Puerto Rico for a vacation.

"We got on the plane and then like after five minutes they asked us to come back off," RayapudI said.

That was Tuesday night.

"It's very frustrating because one day we're just spending in the airport doing nothing," Dangella said.

Jane Sledd shares that frustration. She's hoping Wednesday is the day she finally leaves and gets home to Detroit. She's already had two flights canceled.

She got the memo about the last flight while she was seated on the plane.

"I'm thinking, 'Oh, I'm finally going to get home, it's going to be about 11 p.m.,' and the captain came on and said 'I'm sorry I have some bad news,'" she said.

Sledd's advice to other travelers is simple – keep checking in with the airlines even if it's sunny out.

The airport said travelers are seeing a domino effect with planes and crews affected by weather in other areas not able to get to Philadelphia. A spokesperson said it could take days before cancelations and delays sort themselves out.