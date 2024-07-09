Delaware transplant recipient shines for Philadelphia team at Transplant Games in Alabama

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Transplant Games are underway and one of the heroes representing Team Philadelphia is off and running to another gold medal. Onyi Kenine, 20, is winning more medals at this year's Transplant Games in Alabama.

"I love the competitiveness that brings out another side of me that I don't normally show," Kenine said.

Kenine had a liver transplant as a baby and is now interning at Nemours, the hospital that saved her life.

For years this college junior has been competing in the Transplant Games to help increase awareness about the need for more organ donors and celebrating life for transplant recipients.

This year there are over a hundred on the Philadelphia team competing in several different activities.

"It's kind of like one really extended family," Kenine said.

For mixed doubles tennis, Kenine is teamed up with 17-year-old Nate Mann from Moorestown, New Jersey.

After having had a heart transplant just a year ago, this is Mann's first year participating in the games and meeting Kenine on the tennis court.

"Well, we lost, but it was still fun," Mann said.

"We did medal though," Kenine said. "We got a silver. It's all right."

Here, celebrating organ donation, there are no losers.

"We get a chance, second chance at life," Kenine said. "And I would hope that this would make people register to be an organ donor so they can give someone else a second chance of life, just like me and Nate."

With the gift of life, everyone is a winner.