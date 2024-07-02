Delaware transplant recipient joins Philadelphia team for Transplant Games in Alabama

Delaware transplant recipient competes in her seventh Transplant Games for Philadelphia

Delaware transplant recipient competes in her seventh Transplant Games for Philadelphia

Delaware transplant recipient competes in her seventh Transplant Games for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The world's largest celebration of life will happen this weekend in Alabama at the Transplant Games. A big group from the Philadelphia Gift of Life program will be there.

The Transplant Games aim to help increase awareness about the need for more organ donors and celebrate life for transplant recipients.

One of the competitors from Delaware will be part of the Philadelphia team.

Onyi Kenine is back at Nemours Children's Hospital, the place that saved her life.

"When I was 10 months old in 2005, I got a liver transplant done here," Kenine said.

She's 20 now, interning at the hospital and about to compete again in the upcoming Transplant Games for the 7th time.

"I love the competitiveness that brings out another side of me that I don't normally show," Kenine said.

Kenine will be competing in a number of track and field events and also basketball, tennis and darts.

"The Transplant Games are a phenomenal opportunity to show the public the success of organ donation and transplantation and the need for more people to say yes," Todd Franzen with the Gift of Life said.

Franzen says the Transplant Games bring together organ recipients, donors, and donor families from all over the country this year competing in Alabama.

"We have 46 athletes that will be competing in 20 different sports," Franzen said.

Kenine will be the Philadelphia team captain in track and field.

"It's just really nice to see everyone who knows what it's like," Kenine said.

She says there's a special kind of bonding that happens in the transplant world.

"It's really exciting and comforting to know people understand the same struggles that you've been through and just learning how everyone has overcome them," Kenine said.

For Kenine, it's about excelling.

She's in college studying biochemistry, grateful for her second chance at life.

"I would say never say 'never.' Keep moving forward. There's always brightness at the end of the tunnel," Kenine said.

This year's Transplant Games coincides with the 50th anniversary of Gift of Life to mark the milestone the organization is aiming to sign up 50,000 organ donors.