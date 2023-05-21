Tragedy on the Track: 2023 Preakness Stakes overshadowed by horse death Tragedy on the Track: 2023 Preakness Stakes overshadowed by horse death 02:44

BALTIMORE -- There was a tragedy and a triumph on the track at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday during the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

In the hours leading up to the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, Bob Baffert's horse, Havnameltdown, suffered an injury so severe that it had to be euthanized.

The jockey who had been riding Havnameltdown at the time, Luis Saez, was thrown off the horse and had to be taken to the hospital.

Afterward, Havnameltdown continued running around the final turn in some distress.

Hours later, Baffert's other horse, National Treasure, won the Preakness Stakes.

National Treasure gave Baffert his record eighth victory in the Preakness and 17th Triple Crown win overall, another mark.

Baffert recently returned from a suspension stemming from 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed drug test. He expressed sadness following the death of Havnameltdown.

"It's the worst feeling. And we grieve. We do grieve when these things happen. There is nothing worse than coming back and the stall is empty," Baffert said. "He is a nice horse. He could not have been doing any better. It's sickening. I am in shock."

Animal activists reacted to the horse's death, too, as they protested outside of the race course on Saturday.

"It's sad this horse had to die, but it won't die in vain," Jennifer Sully, the Maryland organizer for Horse Racing Wrongs, said. "We're here to speak up for them."

The Stronach Group, which has investments in the horse racing and wagering industry, released a statement through its 1/ST Racing & Gaming business on Saturday. The statement noted that 1/ST Racing "has worked tirelessly to implement numerous industry-leading reforms, including additional medication restrictions and new operational requirements, to enhance the existing health and safety measures with the intent of providing the safest racing environment possible."

The Stronach Group owns Pimlico and told WJZ this week that it has the strongest safety protocols in place.

"We were able to get exams—both independent and attending vet exams for all of the horses," Dr. Dionne Benson, the chief veterinary officer for Stronach Group, said.

Animal rights group PETA says that Pimlico should have barred Baffert from the track like Churchill Downs did.

The Maryland Racing Commission will lead an investigation into the death of Havnameltdown.