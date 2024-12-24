Watch CBS News
Missing Delaware woman found dismembered in Maryland after not showing up to work for several days

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

A search for a missing Delaware woman led investigators to a gruesome discovery in northeastern Maryland over the weekend.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Nobert Matara and intend to charge him with first-degree murder after they say dismembered human remains were found in his vehicle.

On Friday, Dec. 20, New Castle County police went to the Village of Kent Apartments in Newark for a wellness check, the agency said in a news release. Officers were searching for 31-year-old Tracy Nyariki, whose employer had expressed concern after she did not report to work for several days.

"During their investigation, they uncovered several suspicious circumstances that raised concerns about her safety and well-being," New Castle County police said. 

After they were unable to find Nyariki, a Gold Alert was issued and the case became a criminal investigation. Eventually, detectives homed in on 32-year-old Nobert Matara as a person of interest.

On Saturday evening, detectives located Matara and his vehicle on the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Police said they found dismembered human remains in the vehicle and arrested Matara there. He was taken to a holding facility in Maryland and will be extradited to Delaware.

Authorities plan to charge him with first-degree murder but additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues, police said.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

