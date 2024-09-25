Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-476 north in Plymouth Meeting

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

The northbound lanes of Interstate 476 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Plymouth Meeting are closed early Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the E-ZPass lane of the Mid-County Toll Plaza, near Exit 20 to I-276 East.

Fire crews are still on scene.

Drivers can take I-276/PA Turnpike for an alternative route.

Fire on I-476 in Plymouth Meeting
Fire on I-476 in Plymouth Meeting PennDOT

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

