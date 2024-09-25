Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-476 north in Plymouth Meeting
The northbound lanes of Interstate 476 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Plymouth Meeting are closed early Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire.
The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the E-ZPass lane of the Mid-County Toll Plaza, near Exit 20 to I-276 East.
Fire crews are still on scene.
Drivers can take I-276/PA Turnpike for an alternative route.
This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.