Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-476 north in Plymouth Meeting

The northbound lanes of Interstate 476 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Plymouth Meeting are closed early Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

All lanes of I-476 / NE Extension are closed at the Mid-County Toll Plaza. Your alternate is I-276 / PA Turnpike. This is after a tractor trailer fire around 3:30 a.m. today. #traffic #breaking @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/3MjOlCyE2q — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) September 25, 2024

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the E-ZPass lane of the Mid-County Toll Plaza, near Exit 20 to I-276 East.

Fire crews are still on scene.

Drivers can take I-276/PA Turnpike for an alternative route.

Fire on I-476 in Plymouth Meeting PennDOT

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.