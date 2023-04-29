Tracking research on Platelet-rich plasma therapy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Running injuries are common. Many on Broad Street this weekend will be dealing with a variety of aches and pains.

One emerging treatment involves using the patient's own blood.

It's been over a decade now. Doctors have been experimenting with PRP. It's now routinely used to treat osteoarthritis and tendonitis with mixed results.

It has one dedicated runner ready to go for Broad Street.

Getting ready for his daily routine, Patrick Pang has a thing for running. It's the 61-year-old's happy place.

"It's great, it's stress relief, it's exercise. I met great friends running personal challenge," Pang said.

But years of running marathons lead to a torn meniscus in his knee.

"When it happened it just bam, just really sharp pain," Pang said.

He's back to running after trying PRP therapy.

Platelet-rich plasma uses the patient's own blood. The platelets are separated out and injected into the injury site.

"They have something called growth factors which are specialized proteins that help recruit the right kind of healing response," Dr. John Vasudevan said.

Dr. Vasudevan with Penn Medicine says PRP therapy is still being researched.

"It doesn't work for everybody it's not a magic bullet," Vasudevan said. "Even for those for whom it does works it may not take away all the pain and discomfort."

Pang had the injection at Penn in January, wanting to be ready for the Boston Marathon.

"I think it's working," Pang said. "I finished Boston Marathon and now I'm back, I'm two weeks rest or 10 days rest. I can do Broad Street just going to run slowly and enjoy it."

Now running with a knee brace for support and plenty of physical therapy. This warrior isn't resting on his past accomplishments.

For Pang, it's just about the running that he says the PRP injection allows him to continue. Now aiming for one of his favorites, the Broad Street Run.

"It's a great race. It's Philadelphia, 40,000 people screaming down Broad Street," Pang said.

In addition to knees, PRP is also used on hips and shoulders and for things like tennis elbow.