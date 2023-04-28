2023 Broad Street Run guide: What you need to know

Broad Street runners encouraged to pick up their bibs

Broad Street runners encouraged to pick up their bibs

Broad Street runners encouraged to pick up their bibs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's almost time for runners to hit the pavement for the Broad Street Run. More than 36,000 people are expected to race down Broad Street Sunday morning in the country's largest 10-mile road race.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Central High School Athletic Field on Broad Street between Fisher Avenue and Somerville Avenue.

The race course will look a little different this year because of construction on Broad Street in the Navy Yard.

As a result of the new finish line, the course veers off Broad Street at Terminal Avenue and then onto 11th Street.

At City Hall runners will be diverted off Broad Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Runners will:

• Run west on John F. Kennedy Boulevard toward 15th Street.

• Turn left onto 15th Street.

• Follow 15th Street south to South Penn Square.

• Return to Broad Street.

Runners will again be diverted off Broad Street in South Philadelphia, turning east at Terminal Avenue. The course will:

• Follow Terminal Avenue under the I-95 overpass east to 11th Street.

• Turn Left right onto 11th Street

• End on 11th Street between Wells Fargo and Lincoln Financial Field.

Phased road closures for the race will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, and include:

• 2 a.m. Pattison Ave from S 20th St to Broad St

• 3 a.m. Broad St from Olney Ave to Windrim Ave

• 7 a.m. Broad St from Windrim Ave to Pattison Ave

• 7 a.m. 15th St from Arch St to Chestnut St

• 7 a.m. JFK Blvd from Broad St to 16th St

• 7 a.m. 16th Street from JFK Blvd to Market St

• 7 a.m. Market St from 16th St to Broad St

• 7 a.m. Hartranft St from Broad St to Citizens Bank Way

• 7 a.m. Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft St to Pattison Ave

• 7 a.m. Pattison Ave from Citizens Bank Way to S Broad St+

• 7:00 a.m. S 20th St from Packer Ave to Pattison Ave

Roads will reopen as they are cleared and serviced.

The city expects the course to reopen by noon with the exception of some areas of 11th Street.

For detailed information regarding parking, street closures, and everything else you should know ahead of the race, click here.