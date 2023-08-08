Severe weather threat brings back memories of 2021 tornadoes in South Jersey

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The threat of tornados on Monday night is bringing back memories for first responders of another tornado that moved through South Jersey nearly two years ago.

On Sept. 2, 2021, an EF-3 tornado, with winds up to 150 miles per hour, tore through a Mullica Hill neighborhood.

While no one was injured, several homes were destroyed.

"Shocking. It was very eerie," Harrison Township Police Chief Ronald Cundey said. "It was, to me, it was like something you'd see in a movie with cars being on lawns and houses destroyed, trees knocked over."

He said the neighborhood faced a daunting task of cleaning up.

"From the get-go, the community really rallied together to help all the neighbors out and help the whole community out and get out there to work to get things squared away," Chief Cundey said.

The neighborhood now looks like it once did though one homeowner, who declined to go on-camera, said she gets nervous anytime she hears of severe weather in the forecast.

"We can't control what kind of weather comes through, but we can control how we respond and react to that," Chief Cundey said. "Really just sit down and talk about it, maybe do some tabletop exercises with your family on what you're going to do in the event of significant weather incidents."