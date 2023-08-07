NEXT Weather Alert Day: Tornado Warning expires; Tornado Watch still in effect until 11 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Tornado Warning issued for Delaware County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County and eastern Chester County expired at 7 p.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The storm, which prompted the warning, has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado.

This is in addition to the Tornado Watch that is set in place until 11 p.m. on Monday for the following areas:

Delaware:

Kent County, New Castle County and Sussex County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for these counties until 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey:

Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Atlantic County, Burlington County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, and Salem County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Camden County, Mercer County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Cape May County as well up until 8:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania:

Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe Country, Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Eastern Berks County, Lehigh County, Northwestern Montgomery County, Southeastern Carbon County, West Central Bucks County, Southwestern Monroe County and Southwestern Northampton County as well up until 7:45 p.m.

Preparation and impacts:

Have a severe weather plan in place for Monday evening.

Make sure any children at home alone know what to do.

Keep pets indoors.

Stay indoors and away from windows if there are storms in your neighborhood.

If a Tornado Warning is issued head to the basement or lowest level of your home or building.

Place as many walls between you and the outside of your home.

Make sure to wear shoes in case you head outside after the storms and encounter any damage.

Keep your cell phones charged and alerts on.

Use care when heading outdoors immediately after any storms. There may be downed power lines and unstable trees.

Air travel delays are likely Monday evening and night.

Later evening commutes may be slow with rain and localized flooding.

Sporting events may be delayed or cancelled.

Watch vs. warning:

Watch: Conditions are possible for that specific weather event to happen

Warning: Specific weather event is happening or will happen soon.

Monday evening

We will be under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms (level 3 of 5).

The last time we were at this level there were confirmed tornadoes and wind damage.

This severe weather threat includes a risk of tornadoes but our biggest threat will be damaging winds over 60 mph.

Downpours with localized flooding, hail larger than 1 inch and intense lightning will also accompany any storms.

Storms will be possible through late at night.



What's next?

The biggest concern aside from the Tornado Watch is the Severe Wind Risk.

Severe winds are defined as winds above 58 mph. The winds in the pink section in the graphic above are even stronger. Those black dashes across the section indicate the area is predicted to receive winds up to 70 mph.

The hail risk isn't the biggest threat for our area at the moment.

In addition to the severe weather events we've been discussing, we don't want to leave out the rain potential. Risks of flash floods are possible for tonight as well.

NEXT Weather Alert issued for Monday

Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day with the risk for severe storms in the Philadelphia area in the afternoon and into the evening.

The storm could bring damaging winds, with a couple of tornadoes possible, as well as heavy downpours, which could lead to some localized urban and small stream flooding. There is also some concerns for hail.

Several disturbances will cross our area on Monday, culminating with a strong cold front late Monday night. Unstable atmospheric conditions will be the greatest for rotation and severe storm development between late afternoon and late evening.

The highest risk for damaging winds and any possible tornadoes is generally along and west of Trenton to Philadelphia and the Georgetown line, according to the NWS.

The enhanced risk (3/5) has been pulled further north and the rest of our area remains in a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon/evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds with a couple tornadoes possible. Flash flooding remains a threat as well... pic.twitter.com/7jVSaQm3eo — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 7, 2023

The storm is expected to move through the area in the evening, with the greatest risk being between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

SEVERE WEATHER: Today is a Next Weather Alert Day, with afternoon & evening storms that have the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding.



Stick with @CBSPhiladelphia- we’ll provide updates & will have team coverage starting at 4pm!



“Be prepared, not scared” pic.twitter.com/F3tFlj6NVy — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) August 7, 2023

A severe weather outbreak is possible today across the eastern US with widespread damaging winds, some 75+ mph, and a few tornadoes. The greatest threat is from the southern/central Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic. Visit https://t.co/QMmU4tCxt1 or your local NWS for more info. pic.twitter.com/dYVttaXvjB — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 7, 2023

Sports, air travel and late evening commuters could be impacted by the storm, which could also cause scattered power outages.

Looking further into next week, lingering showers may be around on Tuesday with slightly cooler conditions, with another wave of showers possible on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 87, Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 83, Low 71

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 66

Thursday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 67

Friday: Chance of showers: High 85, Low 68

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 88, Low 70

Sunday: Stray storm: High 86, Low 71

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast