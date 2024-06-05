Tornado warning expires in New Castle County, Delaware; tracking other storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of the Philadelphia region have a chance of severe weather on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

New Castle County in Delaware, just below Wilmington, and Salem and Cumberland Counties in New Jersey are under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday night. A marginal risk means isolated and severe storms are possible, according to the NWS.

Earlier on Wednesday, a tornado warning in southwestern New Castle County in Delaware expired at 9 p.m. CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Bill Kelly said the storm that hit New Castle County is moving east toward New Jersey. Wind knocked down some trees at Walker School Road and Fleming Landing Road/Route 9 in New Castle County, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather is also impacting Maryland, just west of Delaware. Tornado warnings have been popping up across the state.

Threats of the storm

The storm moving across the Philly region is bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. The chance of a tornado isn't likely, but it can't be ruled out.

Tracking more storms for Thursday morning rush

The severe weather on Wednesday night will continue into Thursday across the Philadelphia region.

The NWS will have the entire Philly region under a marginal chance for severe weather on Thursday.

Storms will cause a messy morning commute for people heading to work. If you're heading out, make sure you're being cautious on the roads.

The storms will start to taper off in the mid-morning across the Delaware Valley.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.