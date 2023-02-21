Widespread damage in Mercer County after Tornado Warning

LAWRENCE TOWSNHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A Tornado Warning issued for Hamilton Square in Mercer County has been lifted.

The warning was in place until 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

There will be some clean-up in Mercer County after the storm rolled through, which reportedly brought widespread damage to the area.

Route 1 was closed in Lawrence Township due to a power line falling on a car.

Quaker Bridge Road in Lawrence Township is also shut down as police are trying to clean-up the area.

A tree fell into a house in Lawrence Township. It's unclear if there any injuries at this time.

Hail also fell in Mercer County, including some that was 3/4 the size of an inch, or the size of a penny.

The National Weather Service will survey Mercer County Wednesday to see if a tornado touched down.

