Watch CBS News
Weather

Widespread damage in Mercer County after Tornado Warning

By CBS3 Staff, Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Mercer County tornado warning lifted
NEXT Weather: Mercer County tornado warning lifted 02:07

LAWRENCE TOWSNHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A Tornado Warning issued for Hamilton Square in Mercer County has been lifted. 

The warning was in place until 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. 

There will be some clean-up in Mercer County after the storm rolled through, which reportedly brought widespread damage to the area. 

Route 1 was closed in Lawrence Township due to a power line falling on a car. 

Quaker Bridge Road in Lawrence Township is also shut down as police are trying to clean-up the area. 

NEXT Weather: Storm damage near Lawrence Township, NJ 01:57

A tree fell into a house in Lawrence Township. It's unclear if there any injuries at this time. 

Hail also fell in Mercer County, including some that was 3/4 the size of an inch, or the size of a penny. 

The National Weather Service will survey Mercer County Wednesday to see if a tornado touched down. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.