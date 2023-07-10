Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado touched down in Delaware, NWS confirms

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Monday, July 10, 2023 (am)
Digital Brief: Monday, July 10, 2023 (am) 02:27

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Middletown, Delaware on Sunday.  

Reports on social media show damage on the north side of Middletown, where trees were knocked down, along with a neighborhood's entrance sign. Parts of roofs were also reportedly torn off. 

The National Weather Service says a final assessment, including the track and intensity of the tornado, should be released late this Monday afternoon.

Sunday was a Next Weather Alert Day as storms brought heavy rain and flash flooding across the Delaware Valley. In Montgomery County, flooded roads and overflowing creeks created a scary situation for many people.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.