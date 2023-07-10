Tornado touched down in Delaware, NWS confirms
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Middletown, Delaware on Sunday.
Reports on social media show damage on the north side of Middletown, where trees were knocked down, along with a neighborhood's entrance sign. Parts of roofs were also reportedly torn off.
The National Weather Service says a final assessment, including the track and intensity of the tornado, should be released late this Monday afternoon.
Sunday was a Next Weather Alert Day as storms brought heavy rain and flash flooding across the Delaware Valley. In Montgomery County, flooded roads and overflowing creeks created a scary situation for many people.
