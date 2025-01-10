Fire devastates beloved New Jersey animal rescuer's home: "I just heard an explosion"

At least six animals were killed in a fast-moving fire at the home of an animal rescue and educator in New Jersey. The damage is extensive, and the Cumberland County community is helping raise money and find homes for the surviving animals.

Tori Leibrock sifted through the rubble Friday, trying to salvage anything she could after a fire swept through her home, killing six of her beloved animals.

"For how bad this was, to only lose half a dozen, I mean, that's half a dozen too many," Leibrock said, "but it could have been all of them."

Leibrock runs Tori's Critters, an animal rescue and education service, out of her home in the Country Meadows Mobile Home Park in Millville. Leibrock travels to schools and different events to teach kids about animals.

On Wednesday, her husband was in the kitchen when their home caught fire.

"I just heard an explosion," Joe Baronofsky said, "and it sounded like it was in my yard."

Baronofsky said he grabbed a fire extinguisher after seeing two sheds behind the home engulfed in flames, but the fire quickly spread.

"After a while, I couldn't stay in the bedroom anymore," Baronofsky said. "It just overtook me, so I kept coming and grabbing whatever animals I could."

Baronofsky suffered burns while saving his two dogs, a cat and several other animals. However, their 74-pound tortoise, Quasie, carpet python, Fry, two birds and a gecko did not survive. Leibrock said millipedes also died in the fire.

The couple said investigators told them the fire likely started in the shed, possibly near Baronofsky's e-bikes and lithium batteries. Leibrock and Baronofsky were in the process of moving to a larger space for their animals.

"This is overwhelming in the worst way," Leibrock said, "but to have so many people coming out, everything I'm wearing was donated."

Most of Leibrock's animals are now in foster homes, and community members have donated clothes, food and money.

"Everyone keeps telling me not to worry because of all the animals we still have," Baronofsky said, "but all I think about is the ones I couldn't get."

As investigators determine what caused this fire, Baronofsky and Leibrock are now staying at a friend's home until they can find a new place to live. They also hope to find their missing cat, Dodger.