Good news for Toodles! Dog who survived overdose gets new home

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Toodles the poodle is looking clean and fluffy with a new owner after surviving a drug overdose in Kensington last month. Last month, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Toodles was found next to a man who had ingested drugs, and both were unconscious. The agency said Toodles' old owner shared drugs with him.

Luckily, good Samaritans were on hand and rushed him to Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital. Veterinarians there administered Narcan.

Now, weeks later, Toodles is going to a new home.

"Have the happiest life sweet boy," the PSCPA said in a Facebook post. Attached was an image showing Toodles with his new owner.

Toodles is HOME. Have the happiest life sweet boy. ❤️

Posted by Pennsylvania SPCA on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The PSPCA is still trying to figure out how Toodles got the drugs. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 7:52 AM

