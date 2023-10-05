Meet Tom Burgoyne, the Phillie Phanatic's best friend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The best mascot in all of sports, the Phillie Phantic, resides in the City of Brotherly Love. But who's the iconic mascot's best friend?

That would be Tom Burgoyne, who has been best friends with the Phanatic for 35 years.

RELATED: Phillies to play Braves in 2023 NLDS. Here's everything you need to know

The mascot represents Philly Pride — an extension of fans — and the 10th man in the stands.

"We're very very close," Burgoyne said.

In a rather unique relationship, Burgoyne is considered the best friend of the Phanatic.

"No doubt about it the Philly Phanatic represents the fans of Philadelphia," Burgoyne said.

Burgoyne said his bestie is an extension of Philly fandom — representing a fan base passionate about their team — and often overwhelming for opposing teams.

"It's really been awesome to see the national audience recognize Philadelphia as the toughest place to play in baseball. There's no doubt about it," Burgoyne said.

But it's the fans who fill Citizens Bank Park that transform a field of Philadelphia dreams into a nightmare for opposing teams.

"It's just unbelievable how crazy, how loud it gets here and it's just awesome to see our team feed off that and acknowledge that," Burgoyne said.

Philly fandom really is special and gives the team an edge, especially in Red October.

Make no mistake, no matter what happens in Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS in Atlanta — Game 3 next week will likely be loud.