Watch CBS News
Local News

Masked gunman kills 2 men in Philadelphia takeout restaurant

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 men killed in Philadelphia takeout restaurant shooting
2 men killed in Philadelphia takeout restaurant shooting 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were killed Wednesday night in a takeout restaurant in Kensington, according to police.

Police say the men were in a restaurant on Tioga Street near Lee Street when a masked gunman entered the store and opened fire.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the right arm and chest while a 40-year-old man was hit multiple times throughout his body.

The men were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.