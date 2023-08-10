Masked gunman kills 2 men in Philadelphia takeout restaurant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were killed Wednesday night in a takeout restaurant in Kensington, according to police.
Police say the men were in a restaurant on Tioga Street near Lee Street when a masked gunman entered the store and opened fire.
A 44-year-old man was shot in the right arm and chest while a 40-year-old man was hit multiple times throughout his body.
The men were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
There was no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.
