New surveillance video released in Tioga fatal shooting of teen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new surveillance video of the suspects wanted for the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood.

The shooting happened back on Jan. 11 on Erie Avenue. Both of the suspects officers are looking for were wearing black jackets.

In the newly released video, you can see them come out of a store when one of the suspects starts shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

