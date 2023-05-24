Tributes pour in for Tina Turner: "Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul"
Tina Turner, one of the world's most successful and iconic entertainers, died Wednesday at the age of 83. The "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," whose career spanned decades, had amassed generations of fans, and musicians, actors and politicians were quick to post tributes following news of her death.
Actress Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biographical film "What's Love Got To Do With It," wrote on Instagram: "Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. Her final words to me — for me — were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.'"
President Biden said in a statement that Turner was "a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever."
"She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself," former President Barack Obama tweeted.
"You are the epitome of power and passion," Beyoncé wrote in a tribute on her website, calling Turner "my beloved queen." Beyoncé included a picture of her and Turner sharing the stage at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008. Beyoncé honored Turner at the 2005 Kennedy Awards with a rendition of "Proud Mary."
Dionne Warwick said in a statement: "Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. ... Rest in Peace my friend!"
Singer Bryan Adams, who recorded the duet "It's Only Love" with Turner in 1985, wrote, "I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends."
Mick Jagger posted a picture of Turner and him performing together. "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer," Jagger wrote. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."
Turner toured with The Rolling Stones in the late 60s and performed with Jagger at Live Aid in 1985.
"I had the chance to join Tina onstage during her "Wildest Dreams" tour and felt a glimpse of her enchanted world," Oprah Winfrey wrote. "I was so nervous that my knees were actually knocking together."
Elton John called Turner "untouchable" and one of the world's "most exciting and electric performers."
John Fogerty, who wrote "Proud Mary," which Turner covered in 1971 — winning a Grammy Award the following year — wrote that he was "deeply sad" to hear about her death.
"I loved her version of Proud Mary!" Fogerty added. "It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record. I was so honored. I am also grateful I was on stage with her playing Proud Mary. Keep rollin' on the river. Rest in peace, Tina."
R&B star Ciara wrote, "Heaven has gained an angel."
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame wrote, "Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center," noting that Turner was a two-time inductee — first in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner, the musical act comprised of Turner and her ex-husband, Ike, and then again in 2021 as a solo superstar.
"Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars," NASA tweeted with a picture of a sparkling galaxy.
Others who posted tributes included Diana Ross, Bette Middler, Diane Warren, George Takei, Maria Shriver and Mia Farrow.
for more features.