Woman shot dead in car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a car in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of East Loudon Street just before 6 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the woman was shot twice in the chest and once in the face by people in a white-colored SUV while she was sitting inside a Honda Civic. She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Evidence markers and shell casings were scattered all over. A Boys and Girls Club sits on the other side of the street where a football practice took place Monday.

"It's just got me trembling right now to think that this happened, and my son is practicing right here," Jalaya Joyner said.

Joyner, the team mom for the 11u Olney Eagles, says the organization has been temporarily using the fields for about two years while theirs gets fixed up. They started to practice a little after the shooting happened, but she says this violence is happening too often.

"It's been times where we had to call practice and have everyone duck on the field. It's scary but this is where we are at. This is what is going on every day," Joyner said.

Joyner said their goal is to keep the kids focused on the field.

"They are really dedicated and they are accustomed at this point," she said. "It's kinda sad to say, but yeah, when they hear gunshots they know to get down."

At the time of the shooting, police say there were many people walking around the area.

"Like anyone could have been hit here, so many families out here, it's just like anyone could have been a victim and anyone could have been caught in the crossfire," Joyner said.

Joyner says something has to be done.

"I don't know, I don't know, we have to do better," Joyner said. "It's too close, it's really too close."

No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time, according to police.

Police say they are searching for a white colored SUV. They say there are multiple cameras in the area and they will be using them to help in their investigation.