Teacher from Bala Cynwyd Middle School killed in car crash

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Lower Merion School District is mourning the loss of a beloved Bala Cynwyd Middle School teacher.

Tim Mohan was killed in a car crash Tuesday night.

The superintendent shared the news on the school district's website.

"Mr. Mohan was a loving husband and proud father who taught social studies at BCMS for 30 years. He also served as the school's Athletics and Activities Director for many years," Steve M. Yanni, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools, said. 

BCMS Principal Jeffrey Hunter recalled, "Mr. Mohan was a pillar of the BC Community who loved and cared for his students. Each day since 1993, he could be seen greeting his students with a smile in the hallway. He was a natural with his students, using storytelling and whimsical tales to engage them in U.S. History. He could also be heard singing the BC Alma Mater, though not always with the right words or in tune. He truly knew what it meant to be a middle school teacher."

Mr. Mohan taught social studies for 30 years and was the school's athletics and activities director.

A crisis support team from the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit will be available to students and staff at Bala Cynwyd and Black Rock Middle Schools.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 5:32 PM EDT

