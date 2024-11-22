World War II vet who served at D-Day, liberated Buchenwald concentration camp turns 103

A local World War II veteran in Vineland, New Jersey, celebrated his 103rd birthday at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C.

"Last time I checked, I was 29," Timothy Kiniry said.

Kiniry celebrated his 103rd birthday on Nov. 15 with his sense of humor still intact.

We met Kiniry, then a year younger, tending to his duties at Battelini Transport and Towing Services Vineland.

The veteran has had a year to remember, from returning to Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, where he served as a medic, to being recognized as a Hometown Hero by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kiniry was busier than ever. As a huge Phillies fan, he had one request.

"The only thing that could be better was if they had Mike Schmidt meet me at third base," Kiniry said jokingly.

The whirlwind of a year also took him to Washington, D.C., this month.

The World War II Foundation held its annual gala at the French Embassy. There, Kiniry and other veterans of World War II who helped liberate concentration camps were honored with the Senator Bob Dole Leadership Award.

A press release noted Kiniry served in the 45th Evacuation Hospital and was among the first to reach the Buchenwald camp.

"His dedication to sharing his story ensures that future generations remember the atrocities of the Holocaust," the news release said.

His gratitude dates back to his years in the military.

"One thing special I came back from World War II in one piece. I went over, did my job and I came back. I've been able to live a good life," Kiniry said.

For the holidays, Kiniry donates a Hess firetruck to a child every year, and it's a tradition he's been doing for over 40 years.