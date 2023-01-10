Three suspects accused of carjacking near Wingstop: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for three suspects accused of armed robbery and carjacking in North Philadelphia Tuesday. Officials say three men robbed and carjacked a 27-year-old while he was double parked in front of a Wingstop at a shopping complex near Roberts Avenue and Fox Street on Jan. 2.

A blue Mazda sedan circled the parking lot and the three suspects got out of the car and robbed the 27-year-old as he was heading back to his car, police say.

Wanted: Suspects for Carjacking/Robbery in the 39th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/try3srOZnN pic.twitter.com/bg4U7orxeO — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) January 10, 2023

The first suspect is described as wearing black pants with a black jacket with a silver stripe on back, the second suspect is described as wearing a light blue jean coat and pants with black hoodie, and the third suspect is described as wearing all black clothing with white-rimmed sunglasses.

Police say if you see the suspects, don't approach them -- call 911 immediately.

You can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or text to submit a tip and all tips are confidential. There is a form to anonymously submit a tip.