2 adults, child found dead inside home in Holmesburg: Philadelphia fire commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two adults and a child were found dead inside a home Thursday in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood, Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said. A woman was also rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 4000 block of Ashburner Street shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Murphy said firefighters found a woman at the home and rushed her to the hospital. He said she is in stable condition.

The fire department and police then received a call for a wellness check at the house from a school where one of the adults worked, Murphy said. When first responders arrived, they found two adults and a child dead inside.

Murphy claimed firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide at the house when they arrived.

The causes of death are unknown at this time.

The fire commissioner said preliminary information suggests no foul play.

Both Philadelphia Gas Works and PECO are on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.