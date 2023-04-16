Thousands enjoy Cherry Blossom Festival at Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Spring has sprung and with the season comes Philadelphia's annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Fairmount Park was packed with thousands of people taking in the view of the last few cherry blossom trees still blooming.

"The cherry blossoms are really hard to predict," Rob Buscher said. "The tradition of the Ohanami is the cherry blossom viewing in Japan and it's about enjoying the beauty in life."

Organizer Buscher says they missed this year's bloom by about a week. Regardless, there was still lots to see and hear.

From Philly-based bands and cultural music to authentic Japanese food to a beer garden with a brand-new drink right on theme.

Thousands came out to the 18th annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Fairmount Park!



Organizers say they missed this year’s peak bloom by about a week, but there was still so much to do.



Full story coming up tonight at 6 PM. 🌸@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/AuwC18AOYC — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) April 15, 2023

"This year they have a special wheat beer, the blossom, that they're debuting here at the festival," Buscher said.

Visitors say the free festival is a way to bring a bit of Japan to Philadelphia.

Most of the trees were planted in 1926. They were a gift from Japan on the 150th anniversary of American independence.

"I love Japanese culture and I've actually been at this festival in prior years," student Ricky Tang said.

"This is created from a square panel of fabric basically," student Rachel Hu said.

Hu hand-sewed her own kimono and wore it proudly amongst all the festivities.

"It's really exciting to see people dress in their best outfits or costumes that make them happy and come out," Hu said.

20,000 people are expected to attend this weekend. It's an event vendors say they look forward to every year.

"It's amazing," Mary Trifault of Garden of Crystals said. "It brings people together and it's a sense of community when you do this kind of thing."

It's a focus on Japanese culture for all to enjoy.

"It's a chance for people just to be all together," Trifault said.

The festivities continue on Sunday but organizers say once the festival ends planning for next year starts immediately.