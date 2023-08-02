Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million sold at PA's Thorndale Inn

DOWNINGTOWN, PA (CBS) -- Nobody won Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot. But one lottery player in Pennsylvania did recently win big, to the tune of $5 million, to be exact.

The Thorndale Inn on Bondsville Road in Downingtown sold a ticket worth $5 million in the July 28, 2023 drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls, but not the Mega Ball, which would normally win the player $1 million. However, this ticket was also purchased with the Megaplier, which multiplied the prize by five.

Thorndale Inn owner Sam Estephan described his chat with the Pennsylvania Lottery about the big prize.

"They said, 'did you know someone bought a ticket at your machine and won $5 million?' I said, 'let me check my ticket,'" Estephan said.

He wonders if a regular of his won, because not many people come in to the inn just to use the lottery machine.

Until this week.

"Since the news came out, we see people coming in, they are now customers. I have calls from all over, honest to god," Estephan said.

But if a regular did win, they've been tight-lipped. No one has come forward to Estephan just yet.

In addition to the increased foot traffic, the store will receive $10,000 from the Pennsylvania Lottery for selling a winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Aug. 4. A $1.25 billion jackpot is up for grabs.