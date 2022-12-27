Missing Upper Darby man found dead in Ridley Marina: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a missing Upper Darby man has come to an end.

Police in Delaware County pulled a vehicle from the Ridley Marina around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Ridley Township police say the man inside the vehicle appears to be 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa.

Mr. Cortellessa and his vehicle were located today in Delaware County. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information and support. No further information will be released at this time. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) December 27, 2022

He was reported missing on Christmas Eve and believed to be driving to Harrah's Casino in Chester.