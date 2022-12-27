Missing Upper Darby man found dead in Ridley Marina: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a missing Upper Darby man has come to an end.
Police in Delaware County pulled a vehicle from the Ridley Marina around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Ridley Township police say the man inside the vehicle appears to be 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa.
He was reported missing on Christmas Eve and believed to be driving to Harrah's Casino in Chester.
