Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Upper Darby man found dead in Ridley Marina: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man
Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man 00:32

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a missing Upper Darby man has come to an end.

Police in Delaware County pulled a vehicle from the Ridley Marina around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Ridley Township police say the man inside the vehicle appears to be 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa.

He was reported missing on Christmas Eve and believed to be driving to Harrah's Casino in Chester.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 2:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.